More than 4K without power in Nanakuli, Waianae

Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore service to more than 4,000 customers who are without power in the Nanakuli and Waianae area, according to the company’s Oahu outage map.
The outage was reported at 10:25 a.m. for 2,520 customers in Nanakuli and shortly before noon, an additional 1,500 customers lost power, according to tweets from Hawaiian Electric.
