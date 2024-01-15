Man, 72, stabbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Kakaako

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in an “unprovoked attack” Sunday night in Kakaako, Honolulu police said.

Officers and Honolulu Emergency Services paramedics responded to the stabbing at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the man “was stabbed on the back of his neck to the left of his spine in an unprovoked attack.”

Paramedics treated the man and took him to a trauma center in serious condition.

HPD has opened a second-degree attempted murder case and have made no arrests.

Neither HPD or EMS said where the attack occurred in Kakaako.