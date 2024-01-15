Letter: Israel must stop killing of thousands of civilians

I have been around wars starting with Pearl Harbor. The Holocaust is the worst war atrocity I have witnessed. I am and always have been a 100% supporter of the Israeli nation.

The war going on now is genocide by Israel and must be condemned.

Vladimir Putin’s war in its third year has killed 10,000 civilians and 560 children and wounded 18,500, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission.

In three months Israel’s military has killed 27,681 civilians with about half being children, according to the Euro- Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor. It appears as if Israel doesn’t care about human life. At least not Palestinian life.

The war will end; all wars do. There must be a two-nation state in the solution. And Israel must stop operations that are killing and maiming thousands of women and children.

Don Moody

Kailua

