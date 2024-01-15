Off the news: Police vows better public information

For its part, the news media still would prefer to see access to the nonencrypted police scanner restored as a means for keeping the public informed. The news blackout around the New Year’s Day manhunt of an armed felon is Exhibit A among the reasons why.
But it was at least a welcome intermediate step taken by Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan to announce a plan to have personnel authorized to disseminate information readily to the public, around the clock. Let’s get this 24/7 system up and running.
