Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Police vows better public information

  • Today
For its part, the news media still would prefer to see access to the nonencrypted police scanner restored as a means for keeping the public informed. The news blackout around the New Year’s Day manhunt of an armed felon is Exhibit A among the reasons why.

But it was at least a welcome intermediate step taken by Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan to announce a plan to have personnel authorized to disseminate information readily to the public, around the clock. Let’s get this 24/7 system up and running.

