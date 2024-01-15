On the Move: Tony Mizuno and Gabe Lee

American Savings Bank has announced that Tony Mizuno has been promoted to lead its Commercial Banking team after the retirement of Gabe Lee, who served as executive vice president of the division for 25 years. Lee will continue as a strategic business adviser through March. Mizuno joined the bank in 2020 as senior vice president, manager of Commercial Real Estate Banking, and was quickly promoted to director. He has more than 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining ASB, Mizuno held numerous leadership positions during his 27 years at Bank of Hawaii and was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Certified Group.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.