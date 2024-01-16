Hawaii records first flu-associated death in a child this season

The Hawaii Department of Death today announced the first influenza-associated, pediatric death during this flu season.

The child was an Oahu resident under the age of 18 years old, but no exact age was given.

DOH says out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further information about the child will be released.

“We are always especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of Health, in a news release. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

Flu cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, according to DOH, “in combination with rising RSV cases and continued COVID activity.” DOH says unlike other U.S. states, flu transmission in Hawaii is observed year-round.

Hawaii’s last pediatric death from influenza occurred in June. The state recorded a total of four pediatric deaths due to influenza during the 2022-23 flu season.

Health officials encourage residents get their flu vaccines if they have not done so yet to decrease the risk of severe disease, emergency department visits, hospitalization and death.

All residents ages six months and older are eligible for a flu shot.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing a return of pre-pandemic flu impacts in the community,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist. “Flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu. It is recommended that everyone six months and older get vaccinated each year.”

Officials also recommend other basic prevention measures such as hand washing, staying home when sick, and masking, to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Visit vaccines.gov to find a list of available vaccinations by zip code.