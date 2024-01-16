comscore Off the news: High court to hear lawsuit on homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: High court to hear lawsuit on homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 7:29 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The numbers of homeless Americans sheltering on city sidewalks, in parks and other public spaces have reached crisis levels in some locations, including Honolulu. But federal courts differ on cities’ authority to regulate public camping or clear out homeless camps.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case appealed by the city of Grants Pass, Ore., from the 9th Circuit, whose decisions apply to Hawaii. The 9th Circuit has ruled that outlawing sleeping on the streets when insufficient alternative shelter is available equates to unconstitutional “cruel and unusual punishment,” and the Supreme Court’s ruling may affect both sweeps and enforcement of sit-lie laws. A hearing is expected by this fall.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the news: Welcome update on state revenues

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up