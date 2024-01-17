comscore Solomon Elementary in Wahiawa closed today due to lack of power | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Solomon Elementary in Wahiawa closed today due to lack of power

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:41 am
Solomon Elementary School in Wahiawa will be closed today due to a lack of electricity.

The campus is fully air conditioned and does not have windows designed for air flow, according to the state Department of Education. Generators were used during Tuesday’s power outage.

The school is notifying staff and students’ families of the closure.

All other Hawaii public schools remain open as scheduled.

