Solomon Elementary in Wahiawa closed today due to lack of power

Solomon Elementary School in Wahiawa will be closed today due to a lack of electricity.
The campus is fully air conditioned and does not have windows designed for air flow, according to the state Department of Education. Generators were used during Tuesday’s power outage.
The school is notifying staff and students’ families of the closure.
All other Hawaii public schools remain open as scheduled.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.