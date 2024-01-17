Letter: Eliminating roosters will control feral chickens

It’s the roosters that are the problem, not chickens!

In reference to the article about the renewed efforts to deal with the feral chicken problem here, with all due respect, it is being approached from the wrong direction (“Feral chicken legislation again to be reviewed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15).

The roosters are the main problem. Eliminate the roosters and time and predators will take care of the chickens. The article also mentions using trapped chickens to feed the homeless: If feral chickens were edible, someone would be eating them. They are so full of parasites that nothing could be done to make them edible.

Stevan Fisher

Waianae

