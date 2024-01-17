Letter: Televise more scenic Hawaii golf on networks

Looking to watch the Sony Open this past weekend, I noticed it was showing only on the Golf Channel. Of the three major tourneys showing this month in Hawaii, only one, the Sentry, is on a major network. Why is this?

It would seem the Hawaii Tourism Authority might be interested in looking into this since each tourney provides plenty of free advertising through beautiful pictures, etc. With the mainland in a major deep freeze, what better time is there?

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

