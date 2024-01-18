Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Honolulu Star-Advertiser editorial on Page A14 Dec. 27 mischaracterized trace elements of petroleum found in tap water from the Navy’s Hickam-area system as “fuel” and “jet fuel,” when in fact the source of the total petroleum hydrocarbon had not yet been identified. The editorial also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency has set an “action level” for contamination by petroleum elements; that level was set by the Hawaii Department of Health.