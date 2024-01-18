Off the news: Kona runway cracks causing concern

The first crack in the Kona International Airport’s sole runway started out small — just 3-by-10 inches on Monday afternoon; but by the time a repair crew arrived later that day, it had eroded into a 3-foot hole, “smack dab in the middle” of the runway, said Gov. Josh Green. Then a second small crack was discovered, at 2-by-8 inches. Repairs shut down the runway overnight Monday, disrupting 26 flights.
Now a third crack’s been found, with work scheduled overnight Wednesday. State officials project these repairs will keep the runway functional until a previously scheduled, $120-million reconstruction and improvement project gets going this fall. Let’s hope so.
