Letter: Worrisome $34 trillion U.S. debt unsustainable

When our national debt reached $30 trillion in 2022, I assumed our leaders would have some fiscal restraint and control deficit spending. The opposite happened as we zoomed past $34 trillion national debt.

It won’t be long before the interest on the debt will greater than one- quarter of all the taxes the U.S. collects in a year. This deficit spending is definitely not sustainable.

Warren Fukushima

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter