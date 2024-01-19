Column: High hopes for Maui revival but most blanks unfilled

More than in most years, the opening of the 2024 state Legislature is a fill-in-the-blanks exercise.

The usual staple of housing, education and state construction projects are all being pushed back this year as the state’s 76 House and Senate members worry about what to do about the results of the catastrophic fire that burned down Maui’s historic town of Lahaina, killing at least 100 and displacing at least 6,000 residents.

Hawaii, a small state with a limited economic base of tourism, military spending, agriculture and construction, must now rebuild.

So far the 68 Democrats and eight Republicans have yet to put forward a specific building proposal.

“So following the wildfire, the House created working groups because the House members all wanted to help in some way. We formed working groups that focused on six different topics ranging from schools, food housing and wildfire prevention,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said in an interview during last week’s opening day.

Leaders in both the House and Senate add that while recovering from the Maui devastation is top of mind, there does not appear to be a single identifiable, cohesive plan forward.

So far, the state’s economy has not been a factor in the rebuilding, as leaders see a steady path forward.

Senate President Ron Kouchi pointed to the most recent Council on Revenues forecast, noting that compared to an earlier forecast predicting the economy to be down a billion dollars, the situation is not that bad.

“I think from a budget standpoint, with some of the previous decisions and the current Council report, we should be OK,” Kouchi said in a TV news report.

While the Legislature is drawing up plans, Gov. Josh Green is starting to move his administration forward, although his plans also are short on specifics.

In a news release last week, Green did say he has mobilized a recovery task force filled with political and community leaders plus Maui representatives.

“The initial phase involves learning, listening and exchanging insights to chart the best course forward for Maui,” Green said in a release.

“As I’ve said before, Lahaina belongs to its people, and we are committed to rebuilding and restoring it the way they want,” Green said. “The same is true for Kula and the entire island of Maui.”

The recovery commission appears to be low-key, focusing discussions on housing, workforce development and healing, according to Green’s notice.

It is expected to then reconvene as a full commission in May and August to present a report.

The thing to remember is the political parable — that while the governor proposes, the Legislature disposes.

So when the discussions are finished, what Green hopes to accomplish will only be within the boundaries and decisions made by the state Legislature.