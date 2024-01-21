Letter: Newspaper keeps readers informed

Thank you, Honolulu Star- Advertiser Newspaper, for the great job that you continue to do amazingly well.

The Honolulu Advertiser was created in 1856, and then merged with the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 2010. You continue to keep us informed and up-to-date on local and world events as they evolve. You keep us informed of political, family, educational, sports and justice systems.

You compile thought-provoking articles for the young and old to learn from, and for them to stay updated on what helps us to be more informed toward making better decisions in our lives and our future. You provide information on community events, to bring everyone together.

Thank you for what your dedicated production crew and newspaper delivery personnel have always done, and will continue to do, amazingly well.

John Burns

Wahiawa

