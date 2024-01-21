Even without Ferris wheel and Zipper, Punahou Carnival still aims to thrill

The Punahou Carnival will again be sans most large amusement rides when it returns Feb. 2-3, but organizers say “family friendly kiddie rides” and a thrill ride called “Zero Gravity” will be offered, along with the food, games, sales and special events that have been signature features of the carnival for decades.

“Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, local food favorites, kiddie games and rides, art gallery with an online jewelry sale, silent auction, and white elephant treasures continue to be staples of the event,” a school news release said. “This year, the carnival will feature a variety of family-friendly kiddie rides from E.K. Fernandez, and Punahou’s own games.”

The Punahou Carnival in 2023 went without major thrill rides such as the Ferris wheel, bumper cars and Zipper from E.K. Fernandez Shows, as well as without the company’s game offerings, as the school opened the carnival to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time Scott Fernandez, owner and president of E.K. Fernandez Shows, said the event shutdowns and economic hardship of the pandemic had left his company without the resources and staff to bring big rides to the Punahou Carnival and other smaller events. Company officials did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

The Punahou Carnival, which was founded in 1932, traditionally is organized each year by the school’s junior class. “The event’s proceeds will support Punahou School’s need-based financial aid program, benefiting nearly 700 students,” the school release said.

Before the pandemic, the Punahou Carnival raised about $1 million each year, but in 2021, when the pandemic compelled the carnival to go almost entirely virtual, it raised about $337,000, according to the school website. The 2022 carnival was a one-day event opened mainly to current Punahou students and school employees and their families.

Punahou Carnival coordinator Heidi Okikawa said that when the carnival opened to the public without large thrill rides in 2023, “attendance and fundraising for the event were not adversely impacted.”

“The community was eagerly anticipating the celebration of this cherished tradition, and attendees were able to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones,” she said. “The main draw, which revolved around coming together for good food, remained a significant attraction.”

Asked whether the Punahou Carnival will always be in a slightly scaled-down format from now on, Okikawa indicated that the answer is unclear, but either way the school will adapt.

“While we acknowledge the challenges Hawaii has faced in the aftermath of COVID, resulting in shortages in labor and supplies, our commitment to providing a great experience for the community remains unwavering,” she said by email. “We understand the importance of coming together and cherishing those moments, especially after the impact of the pandemic. Our core values revolve around creating a space for the community to gather and enjoy each other’s company. We don’t take these opportunities for granted.”

Punahou, which has nearly 3,750 students, bills itself as the largest coeducational, independent K-12 school on a single campus in the U.S.

“Explore the Shore” is the theme for this year’s carnival, with the beach inspiring aspects from the creative names adorning carnival booths to the design of a special commemorative fabric.

Running the carnival takes more than 4,500 volunteers, including students, parents, school employees and alumni, a spokesperson said. About 140,000 malasadas are sold each year.

The public is invited also to the Punahou Carnival Art Gallery, billed as the largest art show in the state, with more than 1,000 works by nearly 300 Hawaii artists, including paintings, prints, drawings, sculptures, ceramics and glass.

A preview event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Bishop Learning Center on campus. The gallery reopens during the carnival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 2, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Feb. 3.

The art sales also support fundraising for financial aid, with proceeds evenly shared between the artists and school, the release said.

—

Punahou Carnival

>> When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3

>> Where: Punahou School campus, 1601 Punahou St.; enter at the corner of Punahou Street and Wilder Avenue

>> Entry: Free admission to the grounds. Scrip is available for purchase on-site with credit or debit card; a box office in Dillingham Hall will accept cash.

>> Parking: Street parking is limited. Paid parking is available at some nearby churches and other community institutions. City buses stop nearby.