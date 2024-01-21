Scoreboard – Jan. 21, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Damien at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: first round. At Kapolei: Radford vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. At Kaiser: Roosevelt vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

ILH

At Ala Moana

Saturday

Varsity Boys —1. ‘Iolani 34:43:00 2. Mid-Pacific 35:09:00 3. Punahou 35:33:00 4. Kamehameha 35:48:00 5. Saint Louis 38:21:00 6. Pac-Five 43:01:00 7. Damien 43:35:00

Varsity Girls —1. Kamehameha 42:25:00 2. Mid-Pacific 44:03:00 3. ‘Iolani 44:45:00 4. Punahou 44:51:00 5. Sacred Hearts 45:09:00 6. Pac-Five 45:50:00 7. Le Jardin 49:34:00

Mixed Varsity — 1. Kamehameha 38:50:00 2. Punahou 38:51:00 3. Le Jardin 39:36:00 4. ‘Iolani 41:17:00 5. Mid-Pacific 41:22:00

SOCCER

Saturday

ILH

Varsity Boys

Kamehameha 3, Pac-Five 1

Goal-Scorers—KS: Kawika Miyamoto, Keli Fisher, Evan Kaolowi. P5: Dane Ferreira.

Mid-Pacific 7, Damien 0

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Kyan Smith 3, Tyler Tom 2, Carter Alexander, Kiran Jones.

Punahou 8, Le Jardin 1

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Jedidiah Griffin, Jake Nakatsu, Andrew Lovell, Talan Kuroiwa, Thompson Cheever, Davis Ott, Andrew Baldemor, Isaiah Kutaka.

‘Iolani 4, Saint Louis 0

Goal-Scorers—Iol: Keane Palmer 3, Jacob Lee

Friday

ILH

Pac-Five 3, Punahou II 2

Goal-Scorers—P5: Solala Nasu 2, Camrynn Nitta.

OIA PLAYOFFS

Division I

Fifth-Place

Kapolei 2, Kaiser 1, PK

Division II

Fifth-Place

Waialua 5, Kaimuki 0