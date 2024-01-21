Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas resort fees will see an increase

If you’re among those who despise hotel ­resort fees, don’t expect relief any time soon in Las Vegas.

Both of the new resorts — Fontainebleau and Durango — opened with resort fees that, after tax, come in above $50 per day, $51.02 and $50.85, respectively. This puts them on a par with the most ­expensive in Las Vegas. And there’s no sign that they’ll be going down anytime soon, as resort fees are notching up steadily, albeit in $1-to-$2 increments and several months between increases.

The lowest currently is downtown’s El Cortez at $23.95 daily. Better yet, two resorts still don’t charge fees: Four Queens and Binion’s.

Canteen Food Hall: Las Vegas’ newest food hall has opened. The Canteen Food Hall at the Rio has six outlets serving a variety of items, including burgers, burritos, ramen, sushi, and cheesesteaks. As is fitting given the replacement of buffets with food hall/courts, Canteen is located in the space that previously housed the massive Carnival World Buffet.

Blake’s place: Ole Red, the four-story, 27,000-square-foot honky-tonk-themed restaurant owned by country star Blake Shelton has opened at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Located in the Grand Bazaar Shops between the casino and the Strip, the complex includes two live-entertainment stages and outdoor patios that overlook one of the most famous intersections in the world.

Dragons at Bellagio: In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display. It features lion dogs, a money tree, children dancing on a wooden bridge over a lotus pond, and, of course, dragons of all shapes and sizes from fierce to friendly. The display, which runs through March 2, is free to view.

Question: Who’s the favorite to win the Super Bowl?

Answer: Going into this weekend’s games, the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites at +170 (bet $100 to win $170), followed by the Baltimore Ravens (+300) and the Buffalo Bills (+500). The long shot is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3000.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.