Hawaii sheriff deputies arrest missing work furlough inmate

State Sheriff’s deputies arrested work furlough inmate Joshua D.K. Licke this morning after he failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Friday.
Licke, 32, was arrested at about 10:50 a.m. at Ala Wai Park, according to a state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
He left Laumaka about 5 a.m. Friday on a work furlough pass and failed to return at 6 p.m. that day as scheduled.
Licke, who is serving time for felony criminal property damage, was booked for escape and returned to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates, which is the lowest classification status for inmates, authorities said.
