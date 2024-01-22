WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green delivers State of the State address

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
——
Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his second State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber at 10 a.m. today. Following the address, Green will take media questions in his ceremonial office.
Watch the livestream video above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.