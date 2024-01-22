comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green delivers State of the State address | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green delivers State of the State address

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 am
  • VIDEO BY HAWAII GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

    Watch the video from the press conference above on your desktop or click here to view it on your mobile phone.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Gov. Josh Green

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gov. Josh Green

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his second State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber at 10 a.m. today. Following the address, Green will take media questions in his ceremonial office.

Watch the livestream video above.

Looking Back

