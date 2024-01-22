Letter: College is worthwhile, despite unexpected turns

Regarding the question posed by Jan. 17’s front-page article, “Is college worth it?” I must respond in the affirmative. For me, the bachelor’s degree double major in economics and English literature that I received from the University of Hawaii in 1982 was well worth it — although I did not capitalize with the degree in the way I intended so many years ago.
I did not succeed in the two law schools I attended many years ago, so I never became a lawyer. But the experience provided me with the material I have utilized in my self-published writing career. Although I realize that I shall never be a celebrated author, I am satisfied that my effort will not be unseen.
Stuart N. Taba
Manoa
