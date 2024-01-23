Maui County surveying local businesses affected by wildfires

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is inviting local businesses impacted by the August wildfires to participate in an online survey.

The goal of the “Maui Business Health Check” survey is to understand the challenges local businesses face, both directly and indirectly, and to identify areas where support and resources can be directed, the office said. The survey should be completed by Feb. 29.

The Office said insights gathered from the survey will help “shape the county’s strategies for economic recovery.”

“We strongly encourage local businesses to participate in this survey, as their feedback will offer important insights into how their needs may have evolved since the wildfires, and how they envision the trajectory of their businesses moving forward,” said Luana Mahi, OED director, in a news release. “This survey will provide us with a clearer understanding of their current position and the resources necessary to support them, addressing both immediate requirements and future needs.”

The six-minute survey is also available on the MauiNuiStrong.info website by clicking “Give Feedback” in the top navigation bar and going to “Maui Business Health Check.”

The input may be published in publicly available reports, the office said, so participants should let the office know if they want their comments to be kept confidential.

Contact the Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov for more information.