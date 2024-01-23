Justin wingin’ it

“Our business name came from our boys,” says Sharon Pegollo of her family’s business, Chubby Fries & Wings. “They love wings and fries, so that’s actually how we got started.”

The Pegollos moved to Oahu in February 2022 when Sharon’s husband got transferred for work.

“We saw all the events and festivals (around the island),” Pegollo says. “Since we love to eat, we came up with a business for food. My husband has his own recipe (for chicken wings), and he puts all the love in it. Every time we have events, our wings are made to order. We make sure they’re extra crispy, and we make sure they’re all coated in the sauce and powder.”

Wings come in seven-, 14- and 21-piece boxes ($13, $25 and $38, respectively). Flavors include lemon pepper, shoyu, sweet chile, honey barbecue and spicy buffalo wild. Combo plates ($16) are also popular and include seven wing and two scoops of jasmine white rice.

“We just added the spicy buffalo and honey barbecue flavors,” Pegollo says. “We had them as a special, but noticed people liked the spiciness and honey barbecue.”

For fries, choose from loaded bacon ($13), garlic and Parmesan ($10), and chile barbecue ($10). Loaded bacon, complete with lots of bacon bits and barbecue sauce, is the most popular flavor.

The biz regularly appears at Ono Grindz & Makeke at Wai Kai every Thursday; What The Truck? at Waikele Center every first Friday of the month; and at Pearlridge Center’s Village Market on Saturdays. Chubby Fries & Wings has previously participated in Waikiki festivals, Honolulu Night Market and expos at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Chubby Fries & Wings also offers catering.

For inquires, direct message the business on Instagram (@chubby_fries_and_wings).

Chubby Fries & Wings

Various locations

Instagram: @chubby_fries_and_wings

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted