Hanauma Bay closed today due to water leak

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is closed today due to a water leak, according to city officials.

Refunds will be issued to visitors who already paid for entry into the bay, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation in a notice.

“Our maintenance staff and plumbers will be working to address the water leak,” said DPR in its social media posts. “We hope to get the nature reserve reopened to the public as soon as possible. Until then, mahalo for your patience and understanding.”

Hanauma Bay is usually open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, with online reservations available for entry from 6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All Hanauma Bay visitors must leave the nature preserve by 4 p.m.

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve’s main line is at 808-768-6861.