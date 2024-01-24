Robitussin cough syrups recalled due to contamination

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a voluntary recall of certain Robitussin Honey cough syrup products due to microbial contamination.

Haleon of New Jersey has recalled the following products distributed nationwide, including retail stores and pharmacies in Hawaii:

>> Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4 oz., Lot Number T10810, with expiration date Oct. 31, 2025.

>> Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8 oz., Lot Number T08730-T08733, T10808, with expiration dates May 31, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2025.

>> Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8 oz., Lot Number T08740, T08742, with expiration date June 30, 2026.

Immuno-compromised individuals who use the affected products could potentially develop severe or life-threatening adverse effects, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection, according to the recall notice.

For individuals who are not immuno-compromised, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the “occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out,” said the notice.

To date, Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The DOH Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to check lot numbers and expiration dates to determine if they have the recalled product. If found, consumers should safely dispose the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers who have experienced problems that may be related to taking the products should contact their physician or health care provider.

Haleon Customer Relations is available at at 1-800-245-1040 weekdays or at mystory.us@haleon.com.