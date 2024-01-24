Woman. 25, critically hurt in chemical attack near Ala Moana Center

A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after someone threw a chemical liquid on her near Ala Moana Center.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded at 9:19 p.m. after the woman was “assaulted with unknown chemical” near Kapiolani Boulevard and Ala Moana Center. Paramedics provided advanced life support and transported her to hospital, EMS said.

A brief Honolulu police summary of the attack said, “The victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male threw a liquid substance on her causing injuries. The suspect fled the scene.”

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in the case.

They said the incident occurred in the “Ala Moana area” but did not give the exact location. Police did not release a description of the suspect.