Woman. 25, critically hurt in chemical attack near Ala Moana Center

A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after someone threw a chemical liquid on her near Ala Moana Center.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded at 9:19 p.m. after the woman was “assaulted with unknown chemical” near Kapiolani Boulevard and Ala Moana Center. Paramedics provided advanced life support and transported her to hospital, EMS said.
A brief Honolulu police summary of the attack said, “The victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male threw a liquid substance on her causing injuries. The suspect fled the scene.”
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in the case.
They said the incident occurred in the “Ala Moana area” but did not give the exact location. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.