Bear that captivated Michigan neighborhood killed by hunter

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 am
    JAN-MICHAEL STUMP/TRAVERSE CITY RECORD-EAGLE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Steve Griffith prepares to fire a tranquilizer dart into a black bear in a tree outside of a home, May 14, in Traverse City, Mich. The 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother’s Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said Wednesday.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. >> A 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother’s Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said.

“It makes me sad, because I was just envisioning it living peacefully in the forest somewhere, thriving as a bear does,” said Ashlea Walter, who was among dozens of people who watched in May as authorities responded to a bear in a Traverse City neighborhood.

The bear was killed four months later in September in Emmet County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“We have a few designated relocation sites and then let it go, and it’s on its own to be a bear,” said Stephen Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. “And yes, during the bear season, obviously some of them fall prey of a hunter.”

The bear’s arrival on Mother’s Day caused a stir. Spectators sitting on front lawns and in chairs held phones up to take pictures and video of the bear in a tree.

The bear fell asleep for hours after being shot with tranquilizer darts, then fell out of the tree and landed on a mattress — a soft landing that was supplied by Walter.

The bear was transferred on a tarp and released miles away in the wild.

