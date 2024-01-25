Police release surveillance footage of suspected Ala Moana chemical attacker

Honolulu police today released surveillance video and photos of the man they suspect threw a chemical liquid on a 25-year-old woman near Ala Moana Center, critically injuring her.

Investigators say anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the attack should call police.

At about 9:15 Tuesday night, the woman was walking near the Planet Fitness, next to the Target department store, when a man threw the liquid on her.

She ran into Planet Fitness for help, where she told witnesses that she did not who threw the liquid or what is was.

People inside the Planet Fitness helped the woman by using water to rinse off the liquid until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. Paramedics treated the woman and took her to an emergency room in critical condition. She lost consciousness as she was being treated, police said Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, 160 to 180 pounds, with a medium build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a a black hooded jacket, camouflage pants, and a white face mask.

Shortly after the attack, he was seen on Kapiolani Boulevard where an individual handed him a bicycle. The suspect was last seen shirtless with a black backpack riding the bicycle on Kapiolani Boulevard toward the Hawaii Convention Center, police said.

HPD homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said Wednesday that police were unsure whether it was random or not.

They have classified their investigation as a second-degree attempted murder.