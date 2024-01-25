On the Move: Kimberly Thayer and Jasmine Doropan

>> Maui-based firm Skog Rasmussen LLC has announced the addition of Kimberly Thayer as its newest partner. Thayer has experience in strategic community planning and natural and cultural resources. She joined Munekiyo Hirago in 2007, where she assisted with research and analysis for special studies, plans, land-use entitlement applications and environmental review documents for state, county, private agencies and landowners. In 2012 she served at the Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership, advocating for community outreach for the protection of Maui’s native ecosystems and watersheds. Thayer has served six years as chair of the Maui County Arborist Committee and is a founding board member of Ke Kula ‘o Pi‘ilani, a Hawaiian immersion school, located in Wailuku.

>> Olive Garden Hawaii has promoted Jasmine Doropan to area director from general manager, overseeing both restaurant locations in Ala Moana Center and Ka Makana Ali‘i. Doropan joined Olive Garden Hawaii in 2021 and has nearly 20 years’ experience in the restaurant industry. She was a restaurant manager at Mahi‘ai Table and general manager of Dixie Grill.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.