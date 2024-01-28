4 displaced in Kahului fire that caused estimated $317K in damage

Four people on Maui have been displaced after a fire engulfed their single-family home in Kahului on Saturday night.

Multiple 911 calls reported a single-story structure on Onehee Avenue ablaze just after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Maui County Fire Department.

Firefighters attacked the fire, checked to ensure that any residents were evacuated, and extinguished the blaze at 8:13 p.m.

A 32-year-old man and a 3-year-old child who were occupants of the home suffered burns. Emergency Medical Services transported them to the hospital.

MFD said the damage was estimated at $267,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

American Red Cross is assisting the four people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and remains under investigation.