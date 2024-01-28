Kokua Line: How can I report problem in city park?

Question: Is there a telephone number or (preferably) an email address to notify the city parks department of nonemergency problems? A current problem concerns the Dillingham Fountain in Kapiolani Park. This is supposed to be running and illuminated in the early evening. It does run, but only three of the many lights at the fountain are functioning, so the illumination is practically nonexistent. Are there any plans to fix this?

Answer: Yes, Honolulu’s Dillingham Fountain in Kapiolani Park has phone and email contacts, which we’ll provide, but first we’ll emphasize department spokesperson Nate Serota’s response that “we also have the Honolulu 311 website and app, which is really the best way for folks to submit complaints: honoluluhi.citysourced.com/”

DPR prefers Honolulu 311 because “this online complaint form asks specific questions about the issue, and gives folks an opportunity to submit pictures and GPS information to make researching and addressing the issue much easier. In the case of a phone call or email there can be some important information omitted, so the back and forth communication often adds time to resolving the concern,” Serota said.

“An added benefit of 311 is that it shows other issues submitted within your area, so you can check out other complaints and resolutions in your neighborhood. Click “Requests” in the bottom, middle of the website and select ‘Nearby Requests,’” he said.

People who can’t or don’t want to use this method can still submit concerns about city park facilities to DPR by email (to parks@honolulu.gov) or phone (808-768-3003). Include precise information, including the problem and where and when it occurred, as well as your contact information so staffers can follow up as necessary.

Use of Honolulu 311 is not limited to DPR; other city departments and agencies use it as well. While checking “Nearby Requests” on the website, as Serota suggested, we saw diverse complaints reported across city agencies, about illegal dumping, uneven sidewalks, graffiti, obstructive homeless camps and other problems.

We’ll add that for recurring problems at city parks, or involving other city or state facilities or services, we’d recommend that you also follow up with your Honolulu City Council member and state representative and senator, or with those who represent the area where the problem is occurring. Find your City Council member at honolulucitycouncil.org/, and your state lawmakers at capitol.hawaii.gov.

Lastly, as for your central concern, the Louise Dillingham Memorial Fountain at Kapiolani Regional Park was overhauled in 2020, with new pumps, light fixtures and plumbing, according to DPR’s website.

Serota didn’t have information about its current status when we checked Thursday, but said that in general “for electrical issues, we work with our Department of Facility Maintenance to make these repairs.”

Q: Regarding the right-of-entry form required for debris removal in Lahaina, is it possible to submit this form long distance? My elderly brother-in-law owns Lahaina property but he lives in California now. We are trying to help him but we live on Oahu.

A: Yes. There’s an online portal for residential and commercial property owners to submit the Right of Entry form required before the Army Corps of Engineers and its contractors can access their property and clean up the burned rubble. Go to mauirecovers.org/ debrisremoval for links to the online portal, as well as details about the debris removal process at private properties destroyed in the August wildfires.

To be eligible for the government-sponsored cleanup, the property must contain a destroyed structure of at least 120 square feet and the owner(s) must submit a complete ROE form. According to the website, information needed to complete a ROE application includes property information (property’s Tax Map Key, address and site sketch); applicant contact information (phone number and email address); insurance information, if applicable (declaration page, debris removal coverage section, auto insurance); and signatures and verification of all owners, trustees or authorized agents.

