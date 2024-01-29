Letter: Delving deeper into being ‘scared’ of Trump

A recent letter asks what are people “scared of ” from a second Donald Trump term, then lists issues (“Many reasons to not be ‘scared’ of Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

As far as energy independence goes, we would be more reliant on foreign oil because of dependence on fossil fuels. With regards to foreign policy, Trump was a friend to the likes of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Benjamin Netanyahu, and his China policy changed depending on in which businesses he held a personal stake. He received millions from foreign nationals while in office.

I don’t consider “fair elections” to include inciting riots and insurrections and trying to pressure and coerce election officials. He did lower taxes, but mainly for people making over $200,000 a year and for people with multimillion-dollar legacies.

Trump saw a sharp increase in unemployment at end of his term but that was due to pandemic; however, it has dropped back down under President Joe Biden.

Richard Velasquez

Kailua

