Off the news: Let’s help rail-affected businesses

Thumbs-up for the 7-2 vote last week from the Honolulu City Council, in support of a plan to provide financial aid to businesses affected by Dillingham Boulevard rail construction. Bill 40 would provide a $10,000 grant for qualifying businesses that opened before Jan. 1, 2022. The mayor should sign this into law.
For residents and businesses feeling direct impacts, staying on top of rail construction would be wise. Bookmark the site (www.nanhawaii.com/community-involvement/ccur-iv-business-community-meetings); the next meeting is April 25.
