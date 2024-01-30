Nice to ‘meat’ you

I vividly remember the first time I went to a Brazilian steakhouse.

I was living in LA at the time, and because I had never been to one before, I made a grave mistake — I filled up on too many of those addictive, doughy pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese rolls) so I couldn’t eat my fill of the meat.

A clear sign of an amateur. So, when Texas de Brazil Churrascaria — one of the world’s largest Brazilian churrascaria steakhouse groups — opened in Ala Moana Center in December, I made it a point to come hungry (and save the bread for later).

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant is located on Hookipa Terrace (close to Olive Garden and Mai Tai’s). While I did attend the media event in early December, I waited about a month (until some of the grand opening buzz subdued) before going back.

A welcome note by the eatery’s entrance explains the concept:

“In southern Brazil, local cowboys called gauchos prepare legendary feasts in a tradition known as churrasco. They slow-roast meats over open flames and present a display of seasonal greens, vegetable dishes and regional delicacies. The succulent meats are brought to each group’s table and carved in a show of skill and festive offering. At Texas de Brazil, we continue this treasured tradition.”

Your server will explain the dining concept once you’re seated. Head to the extensive salad bar first, then turn the card at your table to green to signify you want meat (conversely, turn the card to red to halt the endless supply of meat).

Dinner with the all-you-can-eat meat experience is $69.99; the salad-bar-only option is $39.99.

Pro tip: Check out the list of available meats on the menu before you say “yes” to all the gauchos that head your way. The meat selection includes, but is not limited to, picanha, flank steak, filet mignon, garlic picanha, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, pork tenderloin, Brazilian sausage, lamb chops, beef ribs, leg of lamb and Parmesan-crusted chicken. The restaurant sources Choice beef from Colorado (at least, that’s what was featured during our visit). If there’s a specific meat you want, ask one of the gauchos about it.

All meats are cooked medium rare, but you can request more well done if you like. Just be forewarned that it might take a little longer to cook.

We got the filet (tender and flavorful), garlic picanha (not bad, but we prefer the house picanha), rack of lamb (delicious and flavorful, not gamey), top sirloin (OK, but not our favorite), Parmesan-crusted chicken (juicy on the inside) and beef rib (my favorite and the one I wanted more of). It was fall-off-thebone tender and boasted a melt-in-your-mouth texture, similar to an exceptional brisket.

The salad bar options included cold salads (couscous salad, onion salad, spring mix and more), veggies (steak tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, a jalapeño mix, and green beans), high-quality cheeses (Grana Padano, provoleta, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese and Manchego cheese) and cold cuts (speck prosciutto and imported salami).

Since I love cheese, the fresh mozzarella, goat cheese and Grana Padano were my favorites (it’s easy to make your plate a DIY charcuterie spread.)

Hot dishes at the salad bar included lobster bisque — a savory mix of onions, celery, red pepper, garlic, butter, tomatoes, sugar, lobster meat and base, heavy cream, wheat flour and brandy — sauteed mushrooms, potatoes au gratin and black beans. The lobster bisque is a crowd favorite.

Diners also get complimentary house-baked cheese bread, garlic mashed potatoes and fried bananas. If you’re trying to get your money’s worth, though, taste a little of bisque and limit yourself to one roll. It’s important to save all the stomach space for the meat.

Desserts are available a la carte ($12 to $14 each) and include crème brulee, chocolate mousse cake, carrot cake and pecan cream cheese pie.

So, was it worth it? The answer’s subjective, as I believe it depends on how much meat you can consume.

Texas de Brazil

ADDRESS

Ala Moana Center (Hookipa Terrace) 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 3263, Honolulu

PHONE

808-944-2702

HOURS

Open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays

4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

WEBSITE

texasdebrazil.com (reservations via opentable.com)

INSTAGRAM

@texasdebrazilhawaii