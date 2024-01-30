comscore Boys basketball Top 10: Punahou clings to top spot in state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Boys basketball Top 10: Punahou clings to top spot in state

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 pm
Despite some turbulent circumstances, Punahou is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row.

The Buffanblu took their first loss in ILH play but finished the regular season 9-1 to secure the top seed and an automatic state-tournament berth. Punahou received 13 out of 20 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Saint Louis (three), Maryknoll (two) and Mililani (two) also got first-place votes and remained static at the next three spots. Maryknoll closed the gap but remained one point behind Saint Louis despite a 39-37 win over the Crusaders.

Mililani remained at No. 4 after a 52-50 win at Leilehua to close the OIA West slate with the top seed.

Kailua leaped past Kahuku to No. 5 after a 60-56 win at Kahuku. That created a three-way, first-place tie in the OIA East to end the regular season. The coin-toss tiebreaker by the OIA on Monday afternoon resulted in Kailua as the top seed, followed by Kahuku and Kalaheo.

Kailua will have an opening-round bye before hosting the Campbell-Moanalua winner on Feb. 7.

Kahuku will have a bye before hosting the Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner on Feb. 7.

Kalaheo will host Kapolei in the opening round on Feb. 6.

The top two teams will have first-round byes in the upcoming OIA Division I playoffs. The third team will begin opening-round play on Feb. 6.

Six OIA teams will earn berths in the D-I state championships.

University rose a notch to. No. 9 following wins over Hawaii Baptist and Hanalani. At 9-0, the Jr. ’Bows are closing in on an automatic berth in the D-II state tournament. However, leading Trey Ambrozich sat out against Hanalani with a back injury and Alika Ahu suffered an ankle injury.

Nine Top 10 teams will have byes this week prior to league playoffs.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Jan. 22-27, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (13) (20-5, 9-1 ILH) 187 1

> next: bye (vs. TBD, Mon Feb 12)

2. Saint Louis (3) (20-5, 7-3 ILH) 167 2

> next: bye (vs. Mid-Pacific, Tue Feb 6)

3. Maryknoll (2) (22-5, 7-3 ILH) 166 3

> next: bye (vs. TBD, Sat Feb 10)

4. Mililani (2) (19-4, 10-0 OIA) 152 4

> next: bye (vs. Kalani-Radford winner, Feb. 7)

5. Kailua (20-4, 9-1 OIA) 110 6

> next: bye (vs. Campbell-Moanalua winner, Feb. 7)

6. Leilehua (19-4, 9-1 OIA) 75 7

> next: bye (vs. Kalaheo-Kapolei winner, Feb. 7)

7. Kahuku (18-4, 9-1 OIA) 70 5

> next: bye (vs. Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner, Feb. 7)

8. Kalaheo (17-11, 9-1 OIA) 69 8

> next: bye (vs. Kapolei, Feb. 6)

9. University (19-3, 9-0 ILH D-II) 46 10

> next: at Damien, Tuesday

> next: at Hawaii Baptist, Thursday

> next: at Hanalani, Saturday

10. ‘Iolani (12-14, 3-7 ILH) 30 9

> lost to Mid-Pacific, 73-70

> won at Kamehameha, 47-45

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Tue Feb 6, ILH playoffs)

Also receiving votes: Kohala 14, Nanakuli 8, Kamehameha 6.

