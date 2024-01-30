Boys basketball Top 10: Punahou clings to top spot in state

Despite some turbulent circumstances, Punahou is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row.
The Buffanblu took their first loss in ILH play but finished the regular season 9-1 to secure the top seed and an automatic state-tournament berth. Punahou received 13 out of 20 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.
Saint Louis (three), Maryknoll (two) and Mililani (two) also got first-place votes and remained static at the next three spots. Maryknoll closed the gap but remained one point behind Saint Louis despite a 39-37 win over the Crusaders.
Mililani remained at No. 4 after a 52-50 win at Leilehua to close the OIA West slate with the top seed.
Kailua leaped past Kahuku to No. 5 after a 60-56 win at Kahuku. That created a three-way, first-place tie in the OIA East to end the regular season. The coin-toss tiebreaker by the OIA on Monday afternoon resulted in Kailua as the top seed, followed by Kahuku and Kalaheo.
Kailua will have an opening-round bye before hosting the Campbell-Moanalua winner on Feb. 7.
Kahuku will have a bye before hosting the Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner on Feb. 7.
Kalaheo will host Kapolei in the opening round on Feb. 6.
The top two teams will have first-round byes in the upcoming OIA Division I playoffs. The third team will begin opening-round play on Feb. 6.
Six OIA teams will earn berths in the D-I state championships.
University rose a notch to. No. 9 following wins over Hawaii Baptist and Hanalani. At 9-0, the Jr. ’Bows are closing in on an automatic berth in the D-II state tournament. However, leading Trey Ambrozich sat out against Hanalani with a back injury and Alika Ahu suffered an ankle injury.
Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser
