Motorcyclist, 29, critical after solo crash in Mililani

Honolulu police are investigating the cause of a solo motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Mililani that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital.

Police said at about noon Tuesday, the motorcyclist crashed in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Waikalani Drive in Mililani.

The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling southbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control, veered off the roadway and into a guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle and then slammed into a utility pole.

Paramedics took him to a hospital with serious injuries, which later deteriorated. He is now listed in critical condition.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.