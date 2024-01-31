Letter: Mahalo to Peterson farm for great eggs-perience

The Wahiawa community is bidding farewell to its beloved Peterson’s Upland Farm as it winds down operations. My family has been buying eggs fresh from the farm for as long as I can remember, and I continued that tradition.

The farm has been serving generations of Wahiawa families since 1910. It’s been a “lucky we live Wahiawa” thing for 114 years.

We need to support the Petersons until the farm gate closes. And we need to support other local egg farms, especially the family farms that have been serving our communities for generations.

The Peterson family are the salt of the Earth. A trip to their farm is like stepping back to a gentler time. Mahalo, Peterson ohana, for providing food for our community for over a century. You deserve more time with family after a lifetime of hard work.

Dan Nakasone

Wahiawa

