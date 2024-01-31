Off the news: Robust testing of Waiawa Shaft needed

Complaints about the tap water continue to emerge for residents on the Navy’s water system, which was contaminated by jet fuel after a November 2021 spill at the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, causing thousands to seek medical care.

On Monday, Hawaii’s Department of Health (DOH) ordered the Navy to retest its Waiawa Shaft, which provides water to the Navy’s system, after a Red Hill Community Representation Initiative member reported more than 50 complaints about strange tastes and odors emitting from residential taps, raising concerns over potentially dangerous water and air quality.

The DOH is right to request contact information for each complainant, so that staff can conduct on-site inspections and collect and test water samples.