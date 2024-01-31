UH’s Antolin claims MPSF track honor

Hawaii sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin was named MPSF Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Antolin, a Maui High graduate, won the 200 meters in 24.19 on Friday at the UW Invite in Seattle. She finished more than half a second ahead of the second-place finisher.

On Saturday, Antolin was the top qualifier in the 60 meters at 7.59 seconds. The senior finished seventh in the finals.

Antolin holds four individual school records – indoor or outdoor – and was also part of the UH-record-holding indoor 4×400 relay squad.

Hawaii Hilo women edge Chaminade

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole scored 24 points as the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team beat Chaminade 67-64 on Tuesday at McCabe gym.

Keirstyn Agonias added 13 points and Noelle Sua-Godinet had 12 for the Vulcans (7-11, 4-8 PacWest).

Dallas Martinez finished with 21 points and Sameera Elmasri added 16 for the Silverswords (3-16, 1-13).