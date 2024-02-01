Letter: Put the brakes against too many speed humps

What’s up with the speed humps, Hawaii? Between Hauula and my home in Kahuku (seven miles), there are 17 humps! They were originally installed as school crossings on Kamehameha Highway, including schools that weren’t even near the highway. I get that, and I support the concept.

But then humps bumped up everywhere. Yes, occasionally there are terrible accidents, but most are not due to speeding. So why slow everybody down? My son’s daily commute from Kahuku into town has increased 25 minutes. Our big trucks and buses must downshift for every bump, creating long lines of impatient traffic behind them. And what about our emergency services? Police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances must get to places quickly — but they can’t, having to go over so many humps.

Not to mention the cost — $15,000 per speed hump — and my brakes are grinding. Please, fix this.

Poppy Vaioleti

Kahuku

