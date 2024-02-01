On the Move: Jocelyn Valerie Riley and Joey Barroso

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Jocelyn Valerie Riley as an independent agent for the firm’s Waikele office. Riley was previously a barista for Starbucks and has relocated from Las Vegas.
Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Joey Barroso to assistant vice president and client consulting services manager for its client consulting services division. Barroso has more than 25 years of industry experience with numerous certifications, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration hazard recognition, safety and health specialist, and a property and casualty license.
