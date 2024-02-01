comscore On the Move: Jocelyn Valerie Riley and Joey Barroso | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Jocelyn Valerie Riley and Joey Barroso

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Jocelyn Valerie Riley as an independent agent for the firm’s Waikele office. Riley was previously a barista for Starbucks and has relocated from Las Vegas.

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Joey Barroso to assistant vice president and client consulting services manager for its client consulting serv­ices division. Barroso has more than 25 years of industry experience with numerous certifications, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration hazard recognition, safety and health specialist, and a property and casualty license.

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.

