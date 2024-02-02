Windy weekend forecast for Hawaiian islands

High winds, big waves and some rain are forecast throughout the Hawaiian islands today and through the weekend.

“The weather impacts through this weekend and into early next week are wind driven. Expect strengthening northerly winds starting today behind a rapidly moving cold front,” the National Weather Service said. “Wet weather will continue today statewide with decreasing rainfall trends developing after the cold front passes through each island.”

A wind advisory is in effect for all islands until 6 p.m. Sunday, with north to northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A high wind warning for Hawaii island summits is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, with west winds 50 to 60 mph and gusts up to 80 mph, forecasters said.

They expect Saturday to be drier but said tradewind showers will return by Sunday mainly over windward and mountain areas and drier conditions over leeward areas.

RELATED STORY: Hawaiian Electric says to prepare for outages ahead of severe weather

The strong tradewinds will continue into the first half of next week for all islands, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island, and the north, east and west shores of Maui. Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected for the north shores and 10 to 14 feet for east facing shores, according to the weather service.

In a separate marine statement, the weather service noted that a large north-northeast swell will build tonight and “may produce surges at north-facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo harbors.

“Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving port, when mooring, as well as when launching and retrieving vessels,” the statement said.