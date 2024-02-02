Letter: Brutal assault stirs anger about repeat offenders

When is enough, enough? I was horrified to hear of the brutal chemical assault on the woman near Ala Moana. I was further outraged to hear that the person responsible had been arrested 55 times and was released again the day before the attack (“Man accused had just been in jail,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27). This is insane. I hear on the news all the time that a suspected criminal was arrested for the 40th or 50th time.

Anyone can make a mistake; I’ll even allow you a second mistake. But you will never convince me that a person with such an arrest record is not a career criminal. These are the people committing most of the crimes.

Judges should be held accountable for allowing these career criminals to menace our society. Perhaps we need different judges. Perhaps we need different elected officials, and perhaps we need to punish severely those who don’t wish to live peacefully in our society. We must decide. Are we a society of laws, or are we a society of the lawless?

William Oliver

Kapahulu

