Letter: Seek mental-health help before things turn tragic

In response to a recent tragic incident on Piikoi Street that affected our community, we are reminded of the critical need for accessible mental health support. If you or someone you know is in distress, immediate assistance is available through Hawaii CARES by dialing 988. Additionally, for a comprehensive guides on mental health resources, visit www.afsp.org.

To recognize the life lost and to create space for community healing, a vigil is being held today at 6 p.m. in front of Piikoi Tower. This gathering is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, to support each other, and to remember the importance of reaching out for help when needed. Let’s stand united in compassion and solidarity during this difficult time.

Ian Ross

Makiki

