Letter: ‘Stop’ sign means stop, people; not optional

I am not sure what is going on with the drivers on our roads but a “STOP” sign is not an optional road requirement. Too many people are treating it as, at a minimum, a yield sign — while others just blow right through it.

People please, it doesn’t matter if no one else is going through the intersection; STOP means STOP. It’s not an option; it is a requirement for driving on our roads.

If we can’t obey such simple road signs, then we have no business driving on them. Or perhaps we should be testing for literacy during the road test.

John McHugh

Mililani

