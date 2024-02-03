comscore Kilauea volcano alert levels lowered as seismic activity drops | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kilauea volcano alert levels lowered as seismic activity drops

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY USGS Kilauea alert levels were lowered today after seismic activity and ground deformation dropped significantly, scientists said. Halemaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea is seen here in this U.S. Geological Survey webcam image this morning.

    COURTESY USGS

    Kilauea alert levels were lowered today after seismic activity and ground deformation dropped significantly, scientists said. Halemaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea is seen here in this U.S. Geological Survey webcam image this morning.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this morning lowered the alert levels for Kilauea volcano after earthquakes and ground deformation near the summit “decreased significantly.”

HVO scientists lowered the volcano alert level for ground-based hazards to “advisory” from “watch,” and the aviation color-coded alert level to yellow from orange today.

They had raised the alert levels on Wednesday morning after a sharp increase in small earthquakes and other indications that magma was moving near the summit caldera, and they said an eruption could occur at any time.

But today HVO said, “Earthquake and ground deformation rates extending from Kilauea summit southwest along the Koa‘e fault system have decreased significantly over the past 24 hours. The intrusion of magma into this area appears to have slowed, and the likelihood of an eruption has decreased.”

Scientists said over 3,000 earthquakes were recorded in the past week “which coincided with ground deformation patterns indicative of magma moving from beneath the summit to the southwest under the Koa‘e fault system.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Tusculum

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up