Letter: Speed humps not calming but irritating

I agree with Poppy Vaioleti about speed humps (“Put the brakes against too many speed humps,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 1).

Speed limits in Hawaii are generally about 10 to 15 mph below what they should be compared to other areas in the nation, and what traffic moves at naturally. Honolulu police recognizes this and generally allows a 10-15 mph buffer before ticketing.

The whole idea of “traffic calming” is a myth, in my mind; I call most of these devices “driver enraging.” And don’t forget that things like speed humps, raised crosswalks, etc., can reduce speed somewhat at that location, but at the expense of car suspensions, increasing the already high cost of operating a motor vehicle in Hawaii. Damaged suspensions make cars less safe, perhaps increasing the chance of accidents or injury elsewhere.

Also, every 10% reduction in the speed limit theoretically causes a 10% reduction in traffic capacity of a road, causing more congestion.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

