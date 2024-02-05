Firefighters extinguish fire behind 2-story home in Palolo

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire behind a home on 10th Avenue in Palolo Valley Sunday night.

There were no injuries, the Honolulu Fire Department said, and firefighters confirmed no one was in the home at the time.

HFD received a 911 call at 9:22 p.m. for a building fire at 2043 10th Avenue. Six units and 39 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 9:28 p.m. to find light smoke coming from the rear of a two-story house.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 9:38 p.m.

HFD said the fire was in a storage area filled with construction debris and a parked vehicle behind the home. The fire did not spread to the home, but firefighters still conducted a search, and confirmed no one was in it at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished at 9:52 p.m. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, along with estimated damages.