High surf, wind advisories still in place for various isles

A high surf advisory is in place for most north, east and west shores through this evening due to “a mix of large wind waves” resulting from strong winds and swells.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for the following through 6 p.m. today:

>> North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, with breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet.

>> West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, with surf of 10 to 16 feet.

>> East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Hawaii island, with surf of 8 to 12 feet.

Breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous along affected shores, the NWS warns, as locally-driven wind waves combine with a northeast swell moving through.

Surf along north and west shores, meanwhile, will trend up today as a long-period, northwest swell arrives.

Hawaii County said, due to high surf impact, Onekahakaha and Bayfront Beach Parks in Hilo will remain closed today for debris removal.

Bayfront Highway will remain closed in both directions through this morning for debris removal.

The wharf at Mahukona Beach Park will remain closed for repairs until further notice.

A gale warning for Maui County leeward waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, as well as Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, remains in effect until 6 p.m. today. A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters outside of gale areas remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind advisory also remains in effect for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected to impact portions of Molokai, Maui, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island.

An earlier wind advisory for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu has been canceled.

Forecasters expect breezy to windy easterly trades to continue through Wednesday, then gradually ease from Thursday into the weekend. Tradewind showers will focus mainly over windward and mauka areas, with some occasional showers moving into leeward communities.