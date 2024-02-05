Letter: Do not minimize toxic potential of cannabis

The commentary, “Many reasons to legalize cannabis” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 30), minimizes the potential toxicity of this drug.

Marijuana is particularly toxic to the development of the human brain, which is not complete until in the mid-20s. Pregnant women are reported to be using recreational cannabis at increasing rates. Approximately 22% of umbilical cord blood of pregnant women is found to have THC, the harmful chemical in pot, which is associated with lower birth weight, developmental delays, and smaller head size.

Legalization of recreational marijuana will likely promote its use because of presumed lack of toxicity.

Use of pot has been shown to double the rate of schizophrenia in the young, and the consistent use of this drug in the elderly is associated with increased rates of dementia.

In the interest of public health, recreational marijuana should not be legalized.

Malcolm Ing, M.D.

Nuuanu

